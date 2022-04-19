PTA says internet speed to be affected on April 21

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday the internet speed in the country will be slow on April 21 due to power reconfiguration, ARY News reported.

The PTA, in a statement, said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken from 2-7am. Earlier the time for the activity was set for 2pm to 7pm, but it was changed due to a scheduled public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lahore.

Noting that some internet users might experience downgraded speeds, the PTA said alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users would be taken to meet capacity requirements.

The telecommunication authority added it would work to ensure the internet starts full functionality as quickly as possible.

In February, a cable cut in a submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan caused internet disruption across the country as well.

