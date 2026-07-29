PTA warns against use of foreign SIMs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a stern warning against the illegal sale, purchase, and use of foreign SIM cards, urging citizens to safeguard their identity and sensitive financial information.

In a public advisory posted on social media, the telecom regulator warned that using unauthorized foreign SIM cards exposes users to severe security risks, potential data breaches, and legal consequences.

Citizens are strongly advised to purchase mobile connections exclusively through authorized franchises and ensure they are registered under their own name via biometric verification.

In a separate directive, the PTA reminded subscribers that mobile connections inactive for 180 consecutive days—without any outgoing/incoming calls, SMS, or mobile internet activity—will be blocked by service providers.

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Once deactivated, these numbers will be reissued to new customers, after which the former owners will forfeit all legal claims to the numbers.

The Authority advised users to maintain active SIM usage to avoid unexpected service disconnection.