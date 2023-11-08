PTI activist Khadija Shah granted bail

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday granted bail to PTI activist and designer Khadijah Shah in provocative tweets case, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz heard the case and granted bail to Shah against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The case was registered against Khadijah by the FIA Lahore.

However, the designer was yet to be granted bail in another case, which means she will still stay behind bars.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter is currently in jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.