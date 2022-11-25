PTI again seeks permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter landing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has again asked the Islamabad administration to allow the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, PTI leadership in another written request to the Islamabad administration has sought permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter landing and take off at the Parade Ground on November 26 (tomorrow).

The letter penned by the PTI leadership stated in case of any eventuality the helicopter should be near the jalsagah.

The administration has been requested to allow the landing and take off of the copter on November 26 from 11 am to 5 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26.

Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

Security threats

Earlier on Thursday, the Interior Ministry again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, states that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements to destabilise the country.

