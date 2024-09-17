PTI ‘agrees’ to constitutional amendments: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also satisfied with the proposed constitutional amendments but has requested to postpone till December, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Asif emphasized that the draft of the constitutional amendment is not secretive, claiming that, “Every leader has access to the document; it is a public draft, not a hidden one.”

He explained that the objective of the amendment is to ensure accountability and maintain a balance of power among institutions in the country.

He further clarified that the judiciary still holds the authority to appoint judges, with five advocate judges representing each chamber.

READ: KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur opposes constitutional amendments

Asif took a direct jab at the PTI founder, accusing him of committing numerous misdeeds over the years.

“PTI founder sees himself as central to everything and wants to control all aspects of Pakistan, beyond just the constitutional amendment,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the PTI’s four-year tenure, Asif criticized its leader for attempting a coup on May 9 and alleged that individuals within the army establishment were involved.

He also claimed that the PTI founder also expressing desire numerous times to ‘talk with the establishment’ since he was arrested.

Khawaja Asif also pointed out that while politicians face accountability and legal challenges, the judiciary enjoys significant salaries and benefits, yet over 2.7 million cases remain unresolved in courts.