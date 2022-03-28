PTI allies sit together to make decision on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – a key ally of PTI in Centre and Punjab – on Monday met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation ahead of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-Q delegation headed by Chaudhry brothers met with MQM-Pakistan – another key ally of ruling PTI in Centre­ – at parliament loges in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the leadership of both parties discussed no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan and other political matters.

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha and Farukh Khan were also present in the meeting.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that allies have decided that they will announce their final decision no-trust motion within 2 days.

The MQM-P delegation included Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, IT Minister Ameenul Haq, and senior party leader Amir Khan.

Earlier today it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The development comes after PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, Asad Umar conveyed an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pervaiz Elahi, said sources, adding that the meeting between govt delegation and PML-Q leadership was held at PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s Islamabad residence.

