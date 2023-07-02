PTI announces 17-member Karachi caretaker committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a 17-member Karachi caretaker committee, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Shiekh issued the notification of the names of caretaker committee members after approval from the PTI chairman.

The committee will finalize the names of members of seven districts and will also complete the organization on town, UCs and block basis.

PTI’s Khurram Sherzaman has been nominated as the coordinator and Dr Shahab Imam advocate will be the secretary of the committee.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akram Cheema, who recently made party’s Karachi president, announced that he was parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9.

In a press conference, Cheema – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – announced that he had resigned from the party’s position.

“I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Cheema stated. “We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-lawmaker added.

The press conference from Cheema comes a day after an anti-terrorism court granted bail to him in the May 9 rioting and arson case.

Last month, Muhammad Akram Cheema had been appointed as president of the party’s Karachi division following resignation of Aftab Siddiqui, who quit politics over May 9 events.