PTI announces candidates for by-elections in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced candidates backed by the party for by-elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI Punjab President Hammad Azhar in a post on “X” (formerly known as Twitter) announced two candidates for National Assembly constituencies and seven for the Punjab Assembly.

Hammad Azhar said that Shehzad Farooq will be contesting as PTI-backed independent candidate from NA-119, the seat vacated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Hammad Azhar said that from NA -132 Qusur Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dofra would contest the poll.

The PTI Punjab president added that Hakeem Nisar is the party’s backed candidate from PP-22 Chakwal, Parvaiz Elahi from PP-32 Gujarat, Owais Qasim from PP-54 Narowal and Aijaz Bhatti from PP-139 Sheikhupura

Hamad Azhar added that from PP-149, Hafiz Zeeshan would be contesting the poll as a PTI-backed independent, Monis Elahi from PP-158 Lahore, and Yousuf Meo from PP-164 Lahore.

The PTI Punjab president said that candidates for the remaining constituencies would be announced later.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold elections on vacant national and provincial assembly seats, on April 21

The election commission has announced its schedule of by-elections on vacant assemblies’ seats across the country.

The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of the KP and Balochistan assemblies, and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.