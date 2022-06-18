PTI announces countrywide protest venues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the venues for protests on Sunday (tomorrow) against increasing inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule released by PTI, a protest demonstration would be staged in F-9 Park in Islamabad and at Commercial Market in Rawalpindi. A massive protest demonstration would be staged at Shahrai-e-Qaideen in Karachi.

In Lahore, PTI workers will protest at Liberty Chowk. Ghanta Ghar Chowk will be the venue of protest in Faisalabad and Pasht Nagri of Peshawar.

In Multan, PTI workers and supporters will gather at Chowk Shahbaz to record their protest against the increasing inflation. In Quetta, a protest demonstration would be staged outside the press club.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN TO ANNOUNCE FUTURE STRATEGY IN TOMORROW’S PROTEST

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that the party’s future strategy will be decided in tomorrow’s (Sunday) protest against inflation.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with party’s spokesperson in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the incumbent rulers have increased the burden on the people of Pakistan by rising petrol prices.

The former prime minister said that the ‘oppressors’ could not stop the people from raising their voice for their rights. “The events of last two months have fully revealed the motives of each character of the conspiracy,” he added.

Comments