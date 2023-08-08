PTI announces to challenge chairman’s disqualification by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notification to disqualify the chairman Imran Khan and announced to challenge the decision, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI spokesperson said that the ECP’s notification was politically motivated and one of the decisions taken behind closed doors.

The spokesperson added that such discriminative decisions are being taken to implement the ‘minus one formula’.

The PTI spokesperson alleged that the ECP was a key facilitator of constitutional violations and delays in the elections. The political party demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to hear reference against the chief election commissioner (CEC).

It added that the attempts to extract real leadership from politics will be failed.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the disqualification of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for five years and de-seated from NA-45 Kurram-I.

The election commission declared the former premier and PTI chief Imran Khan ‘disqualified’ for five years under Article 63(1)(h) and de-seated him from the NA-45 constituency.

The notification stated that the former premier was found guilty of corrupt practices and faced the penalty of three-year jail and Rs100,000 fine.