PTI apologises for Gen Bajwa’s extension, calls It a mistake

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday apologised to the nation for granting an extension to then Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in January 2020, terming it a mistake.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser said, “Giving an extension to General Bajwa was a wrong decision.”

He said the government has planned to introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment and that PTI will consult the lawyers’ community regarding the proposed legislation. “We have decided to use every forum, both inside and outside Parliament against the proposed constitutional amendment,” he added.

Qaiser described the current system in the country as neither legal nor democratic and warned that Pakistan was heading towards anarchy. He stressed the need for dialogue to fix the system and urged that all cases against PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders be decided on merit.

The PTI leader also rejected reports of him being named opposition leader in the National Assembly, expressing hope that Omar Ayub would soon return to take up the position.

Read More: Javed Latif demands accountability of Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed

Earlier, three major positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly have been withdrawn, as the posts of Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader have officially been declared vacant, ARY News reported.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new Opposition Leader soon.

PTI-backed independent members will also be required to submit fresh nominations for the roles of Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

Additionally, PTI leader Omar Ayub has been delisted from both the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee following his disqualification.