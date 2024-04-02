PTI-backed lawmakers are not SIC’s part: NA secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent members National Assembly (NA) cannot be considered lawmakers belonging to the Sunni Alliance Council (SIC) yet, the NA Secretariat announced on Tuesday.

According to the details, the NA Secretariat said that it has not been conveyed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about independent MNAs joining the SIC.

“The PTI-backed lawmakers would be considered independents until the National Assembly Secretariat receives the party affiliation notification from the ECP,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Earlier on February 18, the PTI, whose candidates contested the February 8 general elections ‘independently’, decided to form an alliance with the SIC.

Previously, the PTI had also announced to form a coalition in Centre and Punjab with the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) but the move faced backlash by some party members.

On March 18, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party stood by its decision to ally with the SIC. Barrister Gohar Ali said that some of the party leaders had a ‘difference’ of opinion in allying with the SIC, adding that the majority approved the decision.

The PTI chairman termed the decision a ‘right’ one. He said that ‘unlike’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the PTI decides in consultation with the party’s members.

“The PTI’s core committee holds many meetings to make a final decision,” Barrister Gohar Ali added. Responding to Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement in which he termed alliance with the SIC a mistake, the PTI chairman said that it was Marwat’s personal opinion.