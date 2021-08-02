PTI bags three more reserved seats in AJK assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has bagged three more seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly after its candidates secured the win on reserved seats for ulema, overseas Kashmiri, and technocrat on Monday, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the election on reserved seats for ulema, overseas Kashmiri, and technocrat were held on Monday at AJK Assembly Block No 12 Civil Secretariat Hall from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

On ulema and mushaikh seat, PTI’s Muhammad Mazhar Saeed bagged 27 votes while his rival from PML-N, Saleem Chishti, got 13 votes.

The other two candidates of PTI on technocrat and overseas Kashmir seat namely Rafiq Nayyar and Muhammad Iqbal respectively secured 27 votes each with their opponents-Zulfiqar Ali and Hafiz Tariq Mahmood respectively– receiving 14 votes.

Out of 45 lawmakers of the assembly, 41 of them cast their vote during the polls.

Earlier in the day, PTI also clinched three seats reserved for women in the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after all five candidates were elected unopposed.

Out of five seats reserved for women, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was able to secure three seats while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged one seat each.

The winning candidates included Kausar Taqdees Gilani, Begum Imtiaz Naseem, and Sabiha Khatoon of the PTI, Nabeela Ayub Advocate of the PPP, and Nisaran Abbasi of the PML-N.