Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PTI to boycott Jang, Geo Group over its ‘biased’ reporting: Shahbaz Gill

test

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to boycott Jang and Geo Group for its ‘biased’ reporting, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

We contacted Geo Jang Group several times and registered a protest on the ‘biased’ reporting toeing PML-N’s agenda. The Geo Jang Group had poisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s yesterday’s speech in its reports, Gill said in his tweet.

Now have made the PTI workers aware of why the party had boycotted the programs of this important ally of the PML-N, he added.

Shahbaz Gill further said that all the leaked audios of Maryam Safdar clearly stated that the Geo Jang group is a part of the party but we still recorded our protest in a democratic way.

Shahbaz Gill said that now it is our democratic right not to go to the channel which has become a party against us.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.