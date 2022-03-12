PTI to boycott Jang, Geo Group over its ‘biased’ reporting: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to boycott Jang and Geo Group for its ‘biased’ reporting, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

We contacted Geo Jang Group several times and registered a protest on the ‘biased’ reporting toeing PML-N’s agenda. The Geo Jang Group had poisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s yesterday’s speech in its reports, Gill said in his tweet.

ہم نے بار بار جیو ٹی وی اور جنگ گروپ سے رابطہ کیا۔ یک طرفہ ن لیگی ایجنڈے پر احتجاج ریکارڈ کروایا۔ وزیراعظم کی کل کی تقریر پر جیو جنگ نے جس طرح زہر پھیلایا اس سے اب تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان کو معلوم ہو گیا ہوگا کہ کیوں PTI نے ن لیگ کے اس اہم اتحادی کے پروگراموں کا بائیکاٹ کیا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 12, 2022

Now have made the PTI workers aware of why the party had boycotted the programs of this important ally of the PML-N, he added.

Shahbaz Gill further said that all the leaked audios of Maryam Safdar clearly stated that the Geo Jang group is a part of the party but we still recorded our protest in a democratic way.

مریم صفدر کی تمام آڈیوز یہ چیخ چیخ کر کہہ رہی تھیں کہ جیو جنگ ان کی پارٹی کا حصہ ہیں۔ لیکن ہم نے پھر بھی جمہوری طریقے سے اپنا احتجاج ریکارڈ کروایا۔ اب ہمارا جمہوری حق ہے کہ جو چینل ہمارے خلاف ایک پارٹی بنا ہوا ہے ہم اس پر نا جائیں۔ ہمارے خیال میں جیو ٹی وی ن لیگ ٹی وی ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 12, 2022

Shahbaz Gill said that now it is our democratic right not to go to the channel which has become a party against us.

Comments