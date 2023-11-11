PTI cancels Karachi rally after denial of permission

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has cancelled its public gathering in Karachi, which was scheduled for tomorrow, after the district administration denied permission, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, PTI Karachi Chapter said that they had approached relevant authorities, including Sindh chief minister and Commissioner Karachi, for seeking permission to hold public gathering in the metropolis.

However, the PTI said, the district administration rejected the request, lambasting the authorities’ attitude towards Imran Khan-led party. “The PTI is being denied level-playing field,” the statement added.

The PTI said after the announcement of elections, every political party has the constitutional right to start political activities and electioneering. All the political parties have started their election campaigns but the PTI has not been allowed to do so, it added.

The part further stated that they have moved Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek request for arranging public gathering in Karachi.

Read More: PTI chief demands level-playing field in elections

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.