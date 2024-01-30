PTI candidates declare support to PPP in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Ghulam Murtaza Satti of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with other party candidates announced their support for the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the general election 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, a meeting was held between PTI’s Ghulam Murtaza Satti and PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, after which the PTI candidate along with other general election contestants announced their support for PPP in twin cities.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence in the PPP’s potential to bring about a surprise in the upcoming 2024 general elections from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He urged the workers in these regions to trust the democratic traditions, stating that the Jiyalas in twin cities have an eternal history.