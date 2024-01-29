PPP candidate announces support to JUI-F in Swat’s PK-05

SWAT: The president of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Swat district on Monday withdrew his nomination and announced support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) in PK-05 constituency, ARY News reported.

The president of PPP in Swat, Akram Khan, directed the workers to hasten the political campaign in the constituency for the success of JUI candidate, Sanaullah and instructed them to vote for the JUI candidate in the upcoming general election 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Swat district is also contesting from the same constituency.

READ: PPP, PTI-P join hands against Fazlur Rehman in election 24

Last week, an independent candidate from NA-193 (Shikarpur) announced to withdraw in favour of the Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Rashid Mahmood Soomro.

The independent candidate announced his support for the JUI-F’s candidate in a public gathering. Addressing the gathering, Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not provide ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaam’ to the people as per its slogan in the last 50 years.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to build three million houses, if elected to power, adding that the PPP failed to construct even 60 houses with Rs 60 billion aid for the flood victims.

“The PPP is trying to buy a vote for just Rs5000,” he alleged.