PTI cannot be allowed to hold public rally in Karachi over security threats, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned a report regarding threats and not allowing PTI to hold a public rally in Karachi.

A petition for contempt of court has been filed against the deputy commissioner East and the SSP for refusing to grant permission for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally.

During the proceedings, Justice Yusuf Ali Saeed questioned the rationale behind denying PTI’s rally permission. “What is the issue? Why is PTI not being allowed to hold its rally?” he asked.

The deputy commissioner East attributed the denial to a lack of security clearance, stating, “The security clearance has not been provided.”

Justice Saeed inquired further, “Who is responsible for granting the security clearance? Why is there a security issue in Karachi? Are no other political parties allowed to hold rallies?”

The court suggested that if security concerns are so severe, a blanket ban on all rallies and processions in the city might be warranted.

The deputy commissioner argued that PTI cannot be given place anywhere in Karachi for public rally due to security threats. The SHC has demanded the minutes of meetings where security threats were assessed.

The PTI’s legal counsel requested a reconsideration of their new application for the rally scheduled on October 7. The court has directed the Deputy Commissioner to review the application and submit a report.

The hearing has been postponed until October 2.