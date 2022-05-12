PTI can’t gather even 20 people in ISB against my will: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan will not be able to gather even 20 people in Islamabad against the government’s will, ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-N veteran & Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claims to gather 2 million people in their Azaadi March but they will not be able to gather 20 thousand, or even 20 people, in Islamabad without the government’s will.

The Interior Minister added that the policy regarding the PTI long march will be formed by the cabinet, he will only enforce that policy. It is not my prerogative to be lenient or strict regarding the march, Rana Sanaullah added.

The handling of the March is upon the federal cabinet and PTI will be able to gather even 20 thousand people in the capital if the government decides otherwise, he added.

It is to be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that he would call upon a march toward Islamabad if the government does not announce new elections by May 20.

In a public gathering in Jehlum on May 10, Imran Khan had claimed that over 2.5 million people would march toward Islamabad on his call.

