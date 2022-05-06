Rana Sanaullah orders crackdown against obscene videos on social media

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has ordered a crackdown against netizens spreading obscene videos on social media to defame people and said that they would be arrested after being identified.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah said that he has been directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to tolerate such content. “We will not allow anyone to defame people through social media,” the interior minister said, adding that it is important to stop such acts that are being used for blackmailing.

He further shared that FIA and other concerned institutions have been directed to take action against those sharing obscene videos and photos on social media.

Earlier in the day, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took notice of fake videos being spread on social media and announced that it had launched a probe into it.

The FIA warned that it would take strict action against all those involved in sharing such content and asked netizens to refrain from becoming part of any such campaign.



It is pertinent to mention here that former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Monday that a campaign for character assassination of the former prime minister Imran Khan is about to be launched through fake videos and audios.

In a video message on social networking site Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the imported government tried to use blasphemy cases against political opponents.

He said that the government will also start a major campaign for character assassination of Imran Khan, adding that these are the last weeks of the dummy government and the real freedom movement is not going to stop because of these issues.

