PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in £190m NCA scandal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad extended interim bail of former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal and Toshakhana case till July 31, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Accountability Court No.1, Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case while the PTI chief appeared before the accountability court along with his lawyers.

The court adjourned the hearing and fixed July 31 for final arguments in the case.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.