PTI chairman calls for political space, reduction in tensions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday called on the government to provide political space to the opposition and work towards reducing political tensions in the country.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would make decisions regarding the provincial budget in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

He noted that PTI founder Imran Khan had always advocated allocating greater resources to the health and education sectors. “We want the KP not to face further difficulties,” he said.

Barrister Gohar criticized restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, describing them as inhumane and a violation of fundamental rights.

He said party leaders had not been informed about Imran Khan’s fifth eye procedure at PIMS. Gohar demanded that PTI leaders be allowed to meet him on the designated visitation day at Adiala Jail.

“Suppressing political voices will not lead to improvement in the country,” he said, urging the government to create political space for the opposition and normalize the political environment.

He reiterated that PTI had always prioritized national interests, adding, “Pakistan comes first, politics later. This has always been our position.”

The PTI chairman stressed the need to lower the country’s political temperature, saying that internal stability was essential for Pakistan’s progress and development.

‘It’s never too late’: PM Shehbaz renews dialogue offer to opposition

His remarks came days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed his offer of dialogue to the opposition, urging all political forces to set aside differences and work together for the country’s stability, prosperity and development.

Addressing the National Assembly on Saturday, the prime minister said Parliament represented the elected voices of all four provinces and served as the federation’s common house.

“The opposition members are our brothers. We have no personal enmity with them,” he said, adding that politics should not come at the expense of national interests.

Recalling his tenure as opposition leader, Shehbaz Sharif said he had repeatedly proposed a Charter of Economy to build consensus on economic reforms, but the initiative had been rejected.

“I once again invite the opposition to come and sit together. I am ready for dialogue in the larger interest of the country because it is never too late,” the prime minister said.