PTI chairman grilled for over 2 hours in £190m settlement case

RAWALPINDI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team grilled former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan in £190m settlement case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The team led by Assistant Director Mohsin Ali Khan interrogated the PTI chairman in Adiala Jail for two and half hours. The team is quizzing, the former prime minister in the £190m case from November 15, the sources said.

The former prime minister is currently in jail in a cipher case and also facing the Al-Qadir Trust case.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court for bail in the £190 million case.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.