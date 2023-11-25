PTI chairman moves SC for bail in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court for bail in the £190 million settlement case, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman approached the apex court following the rejection of his plea by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) 10 days ago.

In the appeal, the Supreme Court had been requested to annul the IHC decision of Nov 14 and the decision of the accountability court on Aug 10 regarding his arrest in the NCA case.

On Thursday, an accountability court in Rawalpindi approved a 4-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

The hearing of the case took place in Adiala Jail, where Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings and approved Khan’s physical remand.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.