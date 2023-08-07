PTI chairman gets ‘B-class facilities’ in Attock Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister has been given ‘B-class facilities’ according to the jail manual.

As per details, the B-class facilities were awarded to the PTI chairman after the approval of Punjab’s home department.

According to the jail manual, the former prime minister will be allowed to meet his family ones in a week.

Earlier in the day, PTI filed a petition in Islamabad High Court seeking shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha in the petition also pleaded the court for providing ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

On Saturday, a local court sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later.

Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.