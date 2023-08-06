PTI chief’s arrest in Toshakhana ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has said the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is an ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan.

Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said, “The cases against the PTI chairman and other politicians are an internal affair of Pakistan.”

Like other countries across the world, the US regularly stressed respect for democratic principles and the rule of law, Mathew Miller added.

The reaction came as a local court sentenced the PTI chairman for a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later.

Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Read More: Toshakhana case: Court awards three years jail term to PTI Chairman

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

On May 10, Imran had been indicted in the case, rejecting his petition to declare the Toshkhana case inadmissible. However, on July 4, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had overturned the said ruling.

On July 8, an Islamabad district and sessions court had declared the Toshakhana case against Imran to be maintainable. Subsequently, the former premier challenged the session court’s verdict in the IHC.

On August 4, the Islamabad High Court set aside a session court’s verdict that declared the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chairman as maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had ordered the lower court to rehear the case. The court also rejected the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.