Will never leave Pakistan, Chairman PTI tells lawyers

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, in a meeting with his lawyers in Attock Jail, asserted that he will never leave Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the lawyers – Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Haider Panjutha – held a meeting with former premier in Attock Jail.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, Shoaib Shaheen said that PTI chief was worried about the people of Pakistan amid ‘deteriorating economic situation’.

Meanwhile, Naeem Haider Panjutha said that Imran Khan was completely fine and healthy in the jail, stressing the need for political stability in the country.

“PTI Chairman said if the court decisions will not be accepted then how will foreign investment come”, the lawyer said, adding that PTI chief will never leave Pakistan.

Earlier, the record of cypher case was handed over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s legal team.

As per details, the record of cypher case and the details of remand of PTI chief were handed over to the former prime minister’s legal team.

The counsel of PTI chairman had moved the court for the record of cypher case. The court accepted the plea and the record was given to legal team which PTI chief’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf confirmed later.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier rejected the transfer of cypher case hearing against the former prime minister to Attock jail. The party spokesperson said that PTI urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the human rights violation.

The hearing of cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to the Attock jail. The notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.