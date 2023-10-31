PTI chairman meets wife, sisters in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday met his wife and sisters in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former first lady Bushra Bibi, sisters of the former prime minister Aleema Khan, Noreen and Dr Uzma reached Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan.

The 70-year-old PTI chairman is currently in Adiala Jail after he was arrested in cipher case.

Earlier, security was alerted outside the Adiala Jail after the arrival of the former prime minister’s wife and sisters at the jail.

Last week, Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.