PTI chairman shifted to Attock jail

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chairman was shifted to the district jail Attock amid strict security measures.

The routes leading to Attock jail were sealed before the PTI chief was brought to the jail, media persons were also barred from coming to the route or Attock jail and an elite police force have been deployed outside Attock jail.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.PTI’s Punjab Chapter also confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

On May 10, Imran had been indicted in the case, rejecting his petition to declare the Toshkhana case inadmissible. However, on July 4, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had overturned the said ruling.

On July 8, an Islamabad district and sessions court had declared the Toshakhana case against Imran to be maintainable. Subsequently, the former premier challenged the session court’s verdict in the IHC.

On August 4, the Islamabad High Court set aside a session court’s verdict that declared the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chairman as maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had ordered the lower court to rehear the case. The court also rejected the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.