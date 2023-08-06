PTI chairman wanted ‘puppet’ CM in KP, says Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chairman wanted a ‘puppet’ chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chief wanted a puppet Chief Minister in KP and “I was not a puppet CM” Pervez Khattak added, but the decisions regarding the KP affairs’ were taken after taking the PTI chief in confidence.

The former Chief Minister of KP said that PTI had four opportunities for holding elections and every party was ready for election in July. He said that talks were held with the government team and with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa but the PTI chairman was not agreeing even on easy conditions.

He said that if the PTI chief had agreed on the election date with the government the May 9 violence would have not happened. He said that the PTI chairman did not want someone else to get more popular than him in the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former defense minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.