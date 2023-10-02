PTI chairman’s bail pleas accepted by IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in cases related to the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of Islamabad High Court comprising CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri took up the 9 b ail request of the PTI chairman.

The court while accepting pleas of the PTI chairman overturned the decision to dismiss the application for non-compliance in the trial court۔

The IHC restored the bail pleas of the former prime minister and directed police not to arrest him before a decision on the pleas in the trial court.

It may be noted that the bail pleas of the PTI chairman were turned down over non-compliance as he is currently in Adiala jail in a cipher case.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister was shifted to Adiala from the Attock jail.

As per details, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to shift Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to Adiala Jail in the cipher case.