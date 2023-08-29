PTI chairman’s sentence suspended in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the sentence awarded to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

A divisional bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri released the short order.

The verdict was reserved a day earlier after the completion of the arguments from the respondents.

The IHC in its short verdict, ordered to release of the PTI chairman on bail from Attock Jail and remarked that it would give the reasons for the suspension of the sentence in the detailed verdict later.

Petition

The PTI chairman challenged the cessation of his right to defense by the trial court in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner pleaded to the high court to declare the trial court’s order void and restore his right to defence in the case. PTI chairman also requested the court to immediately take up his petition.

Toshakhana verdict

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

