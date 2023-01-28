PTI chairmanship: LHC fixes Imran Khan’s plea for hearing

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proceedings to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ARY News reported.

In a petition filed before the high court, the former premier maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson.

During the previous hearing, the high court issued a stay order on Khan’s removal as PTI Chairman.

The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

