PTI challenges appointment of IG, CCPO Lahore, others in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the appointment of IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore and 13 other officers in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the plea was filed by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in Lahore High Court.

The plea stated that the appointment notification of IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore and 13 other officers issued by the caretaker government on Feb 27 and 28 is a violation of the law.

The caretaker government has no authority to make appointments to important positions after the dissolution of the assembly.

Furthermore, these police officers have also been involved in illegal activities against Pakistan-i-Insaf.

Hereby, the PTI urged the court to suspend the appointment of IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore and 13 other officers.

Earlier, the caretaker Punjab government removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The federal government had also appointed Dr Usman Anwar as new Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

