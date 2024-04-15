PTI challenges election results of Islamabad’s three NA seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the election results of all three NA seats from Islamabad in the Election Tribunal.

The party took its case to the Election Tribunal in the Islamabad High Court, alleging that the results of the February 8 elections were tampered with and manipulated.

PTI candidates from Islamabad, including Aamir Mughal from NA-46, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48, have urged the Election Tribunal to invalidate the successful declarations of MNAs from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

A number of PTI candidates have challenged the election results at various platforms, citing alleged rigging.

On April 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged election results in PK-73 and 79 in the election tribunal.

As per details, PTI’s Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ali Zaman challenged the results of PK-73 and PK-79. The PTI leaders in their plea claimed that they were winning as per Form 45 but the RO declared their opponents’ winners on the aforesaid constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Form 47.

The signatures of the presiding officer on Form 45 and 46 are different. The tribunal has pleaded to take up the plea and order ECP to compile results of PK-73 and 79 as per Form 45.