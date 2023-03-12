PTI challenges imposition of Section 144 in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday challenged the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore by the caretaker Punjab govt ahead of its scheduled rally, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally on Sunday (today) in connection with the election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

The plea was moved by Dr Babar Awan with the ECP on the directions of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. PTI in its plea has urged the ECP to use its power and strike down the imposition of Section 144 in Lhaore by terming it ‘illegal’.

Caretaker Punjab govt is trying to stop PTI from election rally on ‘pretext’ of PSL matches, the plea said. The routes of the PTI rally and the PSL match are different, Babar Awan said in a plea and added the match will start at 7pm while the rally will end at 5:30pm.

Talking to newsmen outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, Babar Awan claimed the govt is shutting down the whole city in Imran Khan’s fear.

The ECP has been asked to give permission for the public rally, Babar Awan said.

It may be noted that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, while sources claimed that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned to maintain law and order.

