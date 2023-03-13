PTI challenges imposition of Section 144 in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday challenged the imposition of Section 144 after the announcement of the election schedule, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Hammad Azhar through his lawyer Azhar Siddique filed a plea with the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan, the caretaker Punjab government and others.

Azhar in his plea stated that Section 144 cannot be imposed after the announcement of the election schedule in the area. “Caretaker Punjab govt slapped Section 144 despite the release of the election schedule.”

The LHC has been pleaded with to declare the move of the Punjab caretaker govt ‘illegal’ and issue guidelines for the future.

It may be noted that the Punjab caretaker govt imposed Section 144 twice in the past week ahead of PTI scheduled election rallies.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Lahore has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public rally in the provincial capital, scheduled to take place today (Monday) in connection with upcoming general elections in Punjab.

Sources told ARY News that the Lahore administration allowed the political party to hold a public rally on the instructions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

