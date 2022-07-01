PTI challenges LHC decision on CM Punjab election in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday filed an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to recount votes in the CM election in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI has filed an appeal against the LHC decision about the CM Punjab elections, claiming the order to conduct the election within 24 hours would damage the relief provided by the court.

The PTI plea admits that the LHC decision validated their concerns and provided them relief but the order to summon the session within 24 hours would damage them.

The PTI plea says that the Supreme Court should accept the plea against LHC and reschedule the PA session some days later. Six of PTI MPAs are in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, while some other are outbound for other reasons, it added.

The party demanded the suspension of Hamza Shehbaz’s CM notification, claiming fair elections are only possible when he is removed.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the PTI will challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to remove Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz before the Supreme Court over anomalies.

