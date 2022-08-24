PTI challenges PEMRA’s decision to ban live speech of Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has challenged a ban imposed by PEMRA on live speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the Sindh High Court (SHC), terming it violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, ARY NEWS reported.

The petition has been filed by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi who in his plea stated that placing a ban on live telecast of speeches is against the law and Constitution of Pakistan.

“The PEMRA notification should be quashed as it is against the basic fundamental rights,” Ali Zaidi said in his plea and made federal government, PEMRA, PBA and others.

On August 21, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has slapped a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect.

PEMRA in its press release said: “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.”

“The competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons, in the exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of live speech of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” it said.

