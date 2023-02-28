PTI challenges Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) challenging the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in NAB corruption cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by PTI Secretary-General Azam Swati.

In the petition, the PTI urged the court to declare the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield case null and void.

Taking to media outside the court, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI moved apex court after NAB failed to challenge acquittal of PML-N leaders in corruption cases.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar Awan by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides.

An accountability court on July 6, 2018 handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

On Oct 12, the Lahore court acquitted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

The judge of the special court Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan announced the verdict related to the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

In November 2020, the FIA had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against Shehbaz and Hamza for alleged Rs25 money laundering. Later in July 2021, the accused secured interim bail from a banking court. The case was later shifted to the special court Central-I.

In March 2022, the charge sheet of the money laundering case was submitted in which the amount of laundered money was reduced from Rs25 billion to Rs16 billion, whereas, the names of 100 witnesses were presented to the concerned court.

