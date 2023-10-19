PTI chief attacked Pakistan Army on May 9: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI chief attacked the Pakistan army on May 9, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers convention, the PML-N leader said that the people of Pakistan rejected those who took part in May 9 violence.

He said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan propagated abusive politics instead of bringing change in the society.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that if the PTI chief had been convicted when he allegedly attacked parliament, the May 9 incidents wouldn’t have occurred.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) struck down the session court’s decision and restored the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in cases related to 9 May, and Toshakhana.

A two-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued a six-page detailed verdict and restored the bail pleas of the former premier in nine cases including May 9 cases, Toshakhana, and attempted murder.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.