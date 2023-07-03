PTI chief expresses ‘no-trust’ in IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has expressed ‘no-trust’ in Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister has also made the district election commission a respondent in the case.

PTI chief in his pleas submitted with the IHC, pleaded with the chief justice to transfer pleas challenging his trial in the Toshakhana case to other benches of the high court.

Citing no-hope for the provision of ‘impartial’ justice, the PTI chief asked IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq not to hear the pleas against him.

On May 10, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was indicted in the Toshakhana case, a day after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

The PTI chairman was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court.

Additional and District Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing concerning the Toshakhana case as the charge sheet was read out to the former prime minister in the courtroom.

PTI chief refused to accept charges against him.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana reference, which alleges that PTI chief failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgment added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding would be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) had been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.