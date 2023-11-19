Timely elections interim govt’s biggest priority: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is safe in prison, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.

In an interview with a private channel, PM Kakar questioned why the caretaker government is being labeled as biased. He asked that did the caretaker government imprison former prime minister Imran Khan?

PM Kakar said that the PTI chief was arrested legally and he is facing cases against him in court.

Imran Khan was arrested before the caretaker government took charge, he added. The premier said, “Think 10 times before leveling allegations.”

Moreover, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar that holding timely elections is the biggest priority of the interim government so that the newly elected government can come into power and serve the nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.