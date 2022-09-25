PTI chief Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan will spend a busy day in Lahore tomorrow as he will attend religious events of different schools of thought in connection with his mass contact campaign.

Khan will also address an event of PTI’s Insaf Traders’ Wing at Al-Hamra Hall which will be attended by the business community.

The PTI chief will hold meetings with ulema and mashaikh at a local hotel. He is also scheduled to address an event at the Government College Lahore.

During his visit, he will visit Punjab Chief Minister’s House where he will meet PTI lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

Imran Khan reiterated that the country will be stuck in a quagmire if the “imported government’s” tenure is prolonged further.

He further said that both the ruling parties Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion.

