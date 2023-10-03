PTI chief moves IHC against bail suspension in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court against suspension of his interim bails in Toshakhana and 190 million pounds cases, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister’s interim bails in Toshakhana and 190 million pounds cases were revoked by the accountability court over a no-show on August 10.

The PTI chief has been in jail since August 5, after his conviction in the Toshakhana case. His conviction was turned down by the Islamabad High Court.

A divisional bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri released the short order.

The IHC in its short verdict, ordered to release of the PTI chairman on bail from Attock Jail and remarked that it would give the reasons for the suspension of the sentence in the detailed verdict later.

The Islamabad High Court has pleaded by the PTI chief to nullify the decision of the accountability court against him.

Read more: PTI chairman’s sentence suspended in Toshakhana case

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, in three cases after he could not appear before court.

ATC Judge Abul Hassan announced the reserved decision in three cases and rejected his bail petitions after the former prime minister failed to show up before the court.