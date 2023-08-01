PTI chief should mend ties with Nawaz, establishment: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday called for ‘charter of democracy’ before the upcoming general elections, advising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to mend ties with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the establishment, ARY News reported.

The Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader made these remarks while taking to journalists outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed discontent with the current political landscape of the country, advising the PTI chief to mend end the bitterness with the establishment and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif before the elections.

“How will we move forward in such bitterness?” the former federal minister asked, adding that the situation is not “normal” at the moment. “Even if the elections are held, how will any problem in its results be solved in this atmosphere?” he asked.

He pointed out that it is more important to bring the country’s situation back to normal than the elections. “How will it be possible to hold an election in Pakistan until these tensions are reduced?” he added.

The IPP leader – who parted ways with PTI following the May 9 events – also proposed that a “Charter of Democracy” be signed to return things to normalcy. Fawad added that without returning to stability, it was useless to conduct the polls.

Fawad also expressed reservations regarding the interim setup, saying that the caretaker government would be formed by consultation between PM Shehbaz Sharif and NA opposition leader Raja Riaz’s, who had candidly expressed willingness to contest next elections on PML-N ticket.

Earlier in July, PM Shehbaz Sharif called for a charter of economy and democracy for the sake of continuity of policies and for the prosperous future of the country.

Addressing a ceremony, the prime minister regretted that the false allegations of thefts and corruption had divided the nation and spread venom.