22.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI chief wants anarchy in Pakistan, claims Pervaiz Khattak

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MALAKAND: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan wants anarchy in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering the PTI-P chairman said that Imran Khan does not value people’s importance as he is an arrogant person.

Pervaiz Khattak said that while the world is the path of development the leadership in Pakistan has landed the country in debt.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chairman wanted a ‘puppet’ chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chief wanted a puppet Chief Minister in KP and “I was not a puppet CM” Pervez Khattak added, but the decisions regarding the KP affairs’ were taken after taking the PTI chief in confidence.

The former Chief Minister of KP said that PTI had four opportunities for holding elections and every party was ready for election in July. He said that talks were held with the government team and with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa but the PTI chairman was not agreeing even on easy conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former defense minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.