PTI chief wants anarchy in Pakistan, claims Pervaiz Khattak

MALAKAND: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan wants anarchy in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering the PTI-P chairman said that Imran Khan does not value people’s importance as he is an arrogant person.

Pervaiz Khattak said that while the world is the path of development the leadership in Pakistan has landed the country in debt.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chairman wanted a ‘puppet’ chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khattak said that the PTI chief wanted a puppet Chief Minister in KP and “I was not a puppet CM” Pervez Khattak added, but the decisions regarding the KP affairs’ were taken after taking the PTI chief in confidence.

The former Chief Minister of KP said that PTI had four opportunities for holding elections and every party was ready for election in July. He said that talks were held with the government team and with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa but the PTI chairman was not agreeing even on easy conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former defense minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.