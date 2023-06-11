PTI chief was arrested on corruption, graft charges: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested on serious corruption and graft charges, condemning the May 9 events – wherein military installations came under attack, ARY News reported.

In an interview with Turkish news channel, the prime minister said that PTI chief had sent all the political leaders behind bars on false allegations but they had not protested in this manner.

“Imran Khan’s bunch of thugs acted on his instructions to attack vital institutions including the military installments,” he said, adding if a serious crime was committed, the law would take its course.

To a question, the prime minister maintained that they had formed a committee to hold parleys with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and to arrive on a peaceful settlement of holding of elections nationwide. The committees were agreed but Imran Khan refused.

PM Shehbaz said that the current National Assembly would complete its tenure after which elections would be held on time to strengthen democracy. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide about holding of polls and they would follow its instructions.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif lambasts PTI chief for ‘misleading’ public

He also dispelled the allegations over provincial hegemony and said that Punjab province always acted like elder brother of the three provinces. They contributed and shared their bounties and sufferings together.

Pak-Turkiye relations

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye through joint investment and ventures would prove ‘a win-win’ situation for the both countries.

The prime minister highlighted that a target of bilateral trade to the tune of $5 billion, in the next three years, between the two countries was very much achievable.

He said that the areas of solar and hydro power energy in Pakistan possessed huge potential and the Turkish investors could avail of this opportunity.

“I want to assure as Prime Minister of Pakistan to do everything to facilitate Turkish investors. There is great scope between the two countries to make this wonderful journey more successful,” he added.

The prime minister opined that respective sectors of Turkiye had potential in these areas of Pakistan and it could play its role. Our labour was more skilled and if they have Turkish investment, it would be a well combination, thus opening vistas of opportunities for joint ventures, he added.

The prime minister, to another query, replied that the railroad network between Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye could play a very important role which required improvisation.

It would definitely result in reduction of the cost of transportation and making their production of goods very compatible in the global markets, he said, adding that his aim was make this network more efficient.

Felicitating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the prime minister said that the president had proved himself as an established statesman and politician.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to working closely with president Erdogan to further cement their bilateral relations and trade and investment ties.

Comparing Pakistan and Turkiye as ‘one soul two hearts’ he said the relations between the two countries dated back to centuries.

Turkiye had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, ie; during floods and quakes, it had gone an extra mile to support them, he added.

Similarly, different governments of Pakistan irrespective of the political party in power, they always supported their Turkish brothers and sisters. When it came to Turkiye, all the political parties were one.

“This is the journey we have adopted and hope to achieve our mission through hard work and sincerity of purpose,” he stressed. The prime minister said that these personal bonds of brothers and friends always helped them to come through every thick and thin.

The premier said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed strong strategic partnership as they had also entered into joint ventures over ship making industry, adding while there were other areas in which both brotherly countries had shared interests.

He reaffirmed support to Turkiye’s territorial solidarity and integrity and said that Turkiye had always supported Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Relations with India

PM Shehbaz said that India was adamant and had a hegemonic attitude, stressing “it was a high time for the world to resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

Unless, the issue was resolved, peace could not return. Only holding of peaceful talks was a way forward for the peaceful resolution of the issue, he said, adding the both countries needed to feed and create jobs for its population and eliminate poverty by spending their resources on these areas.