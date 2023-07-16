PTI chief won’t get candidates for elections, claims PML-N senator

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Asif Kirmani has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief would not get candidates for next general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Dr Asif Kirmani expressed doubts that the PTI chief will be able to get candidates for the next general elections. “If PTI does not have any candidates, then who will people vote for? The PTI chief will have to solely contest the polls in all constituencies.”

He alleged that the PTI chairman is confessing his role in the May 9 riots. He added that Israel is now giving statements in favour of the PTI chairman and levelling allegations of human rights violations.

The PML-N senator raised the question of whether the authorities of foreign countries would leave the people unchecked after attacks on their military installations. He alleged that Israel emerges as a partner of the PTI chief.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman wanted Pakistan to default.

While addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, the federal minister said that the government made a tough decision to stabilize the country’s economy.

He lambasted the PTI chief saying that he wanted Pakistan to default but with the efforts of the PDM government, the country is not going to default now.

The federal minister said that PTI led previous government damaged the CPEC projects, and the government has now started the pending projects again.