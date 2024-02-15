PTI CM Punjab candidate, others declared absconders in May 9 case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including the party candidate for Chief Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal declared absconders in May 9 case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore heard the case related to putting containers on fire at Kalma Chowk on May 9 and declared 11 PTI candidates absconders.

The PTI candidates include Mian Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hamad Azhar, Imtiaz Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Mussarat Iqbal Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Hamid Raza Gilani and Siyad Khan.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gohar Ali Khan said that the PTI founder has approved the name of Mian Aslam Iqbal for the Chief Minister Punjab slot.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Amin Gandapur by the Election Commission of AJK for insulting the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission and violating the code of conduct.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.